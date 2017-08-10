Five things to do this weekend, Aug. 11-13
Only a couple summer weekends left — best be sure to make the most of this one.
NAVAN FAIR
There’s nothing quite like a rural fair: deep-fried snacks, demolition derbies, midway games, and a petting zoo. For anyone looking for a break from the pace of city life, the Navan Fair takes place this weekend in Navan, just twenty minutes east of the city. 1279 Colonial Rd. in Navan; admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids under 12, and kids under 3 are free. Runs Thursday-Sunday.
AROHAFEST
The first annual Arohafest, a festival celebrating Indian art and culture, is taking place this weekend at the Shenkman Arts Centre in Orleans. The festivities kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m., and include Bollywood dance classes, yoga classes, and performances by Indian artists including Bageshree Vaze, named a “rising star” by MTV India. 245 Centrum Blvd. in Orleans; Saturday 3-9 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Tickets are free.
OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT AT THE DIEFENBUNKER
Amidst all the news of Donald Trump and North Korea in something of a nuclear standoff, what better way to calm your fraying nerves than to sit on top of a Cold-War era nuclear bunker and...watch a movie about an insane general trying to drag the world into a nuclear crisis. Dr. Strangelove, the Kubrick classic, is playing on Friday night as part of the Diefenbunker’s Outdoor Movie Night series. Dr. Strangelove will be followed by the also-nuclear-themed The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Movies start at dusk, tickets are free.
WATERDANCE
Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., impromptu dance performances will be taking place in several water fountains throughout the city. Presented as part of Ignite 150 in collaboration with The School of Dance, these performances are a great way to see some public art, and to enjoy the City’s public water fountains.
OTTAWA GREEK FEST
Ottawa’s 11-day Greek Fest kicks off this weekend. The festival’s jam-packed schedule includes music and dance shows, cooking demonstrations, and even an olive oil tasting seminar on Sunday night. The festival takes place at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive, just across the river from Hog’s Back Park. Admission is free.
