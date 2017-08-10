Five things to do this weekend, Aug. 11-13

NAVAN FAIR

There’s nothing quite like a rural fair: deep-fried snacks, demolition derbies, midway games, and a petting zoo. For anyone looking for a break from the pace of city life, the Navan Fair takes place this weekend in Navan, just twenty minutes east of the city. 1279 Colonial Rd. in Navan; admission is $12 for adults, $3 for kids under 12, and kids under 3 are free. Runs Thursday-Sunday.

AROHAFEST

The first annual Arohafest, a festival celebrating Indian art and culture, is taking place this weekend at the Shenkman Arts Centre in Orleans. The festivities kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m., and include Bollywood dance classes, yoga classes, and performances by Indian artists including Bageshree Vaze, named a “rising star” by MTV India. 245 Centrum Blvd. in Orleans; Saturday 3-9 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Tickets are free.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT AT THE DIEFENBUNKER

Amidst all the news of Donald Trump and North Korea in something of a nuclear standoff, what better way to calm your fraying nerves than to sit on top of a Cold-War era nuclear bunker and...watch a movie about an insane general trying to drag the world into a nuclear crisis. Dr. Strangelove, the Kubrick classic, is playing on Friday night as part of the Diefenbunker’s Outdoor Movie Night series. Dr. Strangelove will be followed by the also-nuclear-themed The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Movies start at dusk, tickets are free.

WATERDANCE

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., impromptu dance performances will be taking place in several water fountains throughout the city. Presented as part of Ignite 150 in collaboration with The School of Dance, these performances are a great way to see some public art, and to enjoy the City’s public water fountains.