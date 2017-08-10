Language classes giving Syrian refugee a leg up

Nine Syrian refugees are sitting in an Ottawa classroom, near Mooney’s Bay, learning English.

Today’s lesson is phrases to use while shopping: "Excuse me, where can I find the detergent?’ Or “Sorry to bother you, but can you help me find the yogurt?”

Student Marwan Mohammed explained the lessons were tailored to scenarios in their everyday life and how to respond.

“The learning help us when we go outside in the downtown, especially directions. If I want to go by bus or something, especially for shopping,” Mohammed said. “It’s so important for us.”

The classes are part of a series of programs offered for free by the Ottawa Chinese Community Service Centre, through funding from the federal government.

The language program is not the only one for Syrians that the centre is managing. Earlier this year, the centre got together with Algonquin College to offer a special program called Kitchen Skills for New Canadians, a 13-week program that taught cooking and food-handling techniques.

Language program manager Snezana Minic said the idea for the food classes came by accidentally, after all of the students who were enrolled in English classes at the centre made dishes for the annual bake sale in December.

“Our Syrian refugees, without us expecting anything, they prepared phenomenal cookies and pastries and everything. Like without exceptions, every single one,” she said. “(We thought) this is coming from a restaurant."

Minic, who came to Canada as a refugee herself from the former Yugoslavia, thought that tapping into those skills and recognizing their value could help her students land a job.

Since the graduation, four have landed full-time jobs, four have gotten together to start their own catering business, and Minic said she heard from an organization that wants to hire another graduate on Thursday.