LRT construction sites are magnets for safety complaints

Ottawa’s LRT construction sites have become a hotbed for complaints to the Ministry of Labour.



Between 2014 and April 2017, the ministry received 56 reports of injuries, accidents, or unsafe working conditions, according to documents obtained by the CBC.



Among them, one worker suffered carbon monoxide exposure, while another fell into three feet of water and needed to be winched out.



Several of the incidents were more serious: one worker was knocked unconscious by a concrete-pouring hose, while another was taken to hospital for an electric shock.