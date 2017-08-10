Protesters show out for prisoners' rights

Protesters marched down Elgin Street yesterday, both to show solidarity with people in Canadian prisons, and to raise awareness about what they consider to be flaws in the criminal justice system.

Thursday was Prisoners Justice Day, and a crowd of more than 50 people, made up of activists and some former prisoners, held high their signs as they chanted and marched from the front of the Ottawa Provincial Court House to the nearby Department of Justice building on Wellington.

PJD has been an annual event since 1975, originally sparked by the death of prisoner Edward Nalon at the maximum security Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont. Nalon died by suicide while in solitary confinement.

Organizers of the Ottawa PJD March hope to raise awareness of the issues they think are still present in Canada’s prison system, such as systemic racism and insufficient resources for prisoners with mental health issues or helping with reintegration after release.