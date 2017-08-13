AMO Conference rolls into town

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference takes place this week in Ottawa. The annual conference brings together municipal staff with provincial and federal ministries, with conference sessions on topics including upcoming changes to the OMB, marijuana legalization, and affordable housing.

One of the major focuses of the conference, which runs from Sunday through Wednesday, will be the AMO’s call for a 1 per cent increase to the HST, that would be used to fund infrastructure projects throughout the province.