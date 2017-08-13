News / Ottawa

Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in critical condition

The crash happened on Highway 417 around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

A motorcycle crash on Highway 417 Sunday sent one man to hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics responded to a call for a single motorcycle collision at Hwy 417 and Innes Road around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a release.

The 49-year-old man was suffering from multi-system trauma and serious head injuries, paramedics said.

He was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

