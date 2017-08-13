Music returns to the home of the dearly departed Zaphod's

It appears that a new music venue is picking up the torch of the recently-closed Zaphod Beeblebrox, a popular nightclub and music venue in the Byward Market that had been in operation for over 25 years.

A Facebook page for a venue called “The 27 Club” — a play both on the address of the venue and the curiously large list of musicians who have died at the age of 27 — was created for a venue in the same location as Zaphod Beeblebrox. (The page has since been taken down,

The venue has so far only been promoted by Ottawa-based concert promotion company Spectrasonic, who said in a promotional email that a new music venue would be opening this fall. Each of the five shows currently booked at the venue are being organized by Spectrasonic.

Metro reached out to Spectrasonic, but did not receive a response.

Despite the low profile, the 27 Club appears set to launch with a run of shows, featuring some well-known names in the Canadian music scene. Hey Ocean! are scheduled to play at the 27 Club on November 18, while Somali-Canadian folk singer Cold Specks is scheduled for December 2. Hardcore punk pioneers D.O.A. will perform on October 20.