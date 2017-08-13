Video sparks protest at Papanack Zoo
An undercover video shot by Animal Justice appears to document instances of animal abuse and cruelty at the roadside zoo outside of Ottawa
A video released by the animal rights group Animal Justice that depicts acts of animal cruelty by staff at the Papanack Zoo, a roadside zoo outside of Ottawa, has sparked protests and a call for regulations for zoo in Ontario.
The video, released on Friday, shows the inadequate conditions animals live in at the zoo, and shows a zoo staff member describing acts of animal abuse.
A number of animals, some of them otherwise extinct in the wild, have died at the Papanack Zoo in recent years, including a lion that was shot and killed last summer.