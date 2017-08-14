AMO president repeats call for HST increase

Municipalities across the province are headed towards a budgetary crisis point, said Association of Municipalities Ontario president and Innisfil deputy mayor Lynn Dollin on Monday morning, repeating the AMOs call for a 1 per cent increase to the provincial HST rate that would be directed to fund local infrastructure projects.

Speaking to delegates at the annual AMO conference, Dollin painted a stark picture of the budgetary challenges that lay ahead for Ontario’s municipalities. A $4.9 billion gap in funding is emerging in the annual municipal budgets, which total roughly $13.2 billion of AMO members over the next decade.

Conventional revenue generation tools, like property taxes, won’t be able to make up the difference, said Dollin. There would need to be an 8 per cent increase year over year to fund the budget gap. “We think there’s a better solution,” said Dollin.

According to Nanos polling, there is support for the idea: 75 per cent of Ontario residents, in a recent survey, supported the idea of directing a 1 per cent increase to the HST towards local infrastructure.

That said, Dollin acknowledges the challenges ahead for this plan: with Ontario heading into an election year, asking the three major party leaders to adopt a sales tax increase in their platform will be difficult. “All three party leaders are here,” said Dollin, “and I’m pretty sure their reaction to our proposal is going to be ‘hmm, nope.‘”

For cities like Brantford, the revenue from an HST increase dedicated to local infrastructure would ease the pressure on their budgets. “Having a million dollars extra in capital,” said Mayor Chris Friel, “allows you to leverage other projects. A million dollars can translate into millions more.”

In Brantford, a 1.5 per cent levy on property taxes—one of the only tools available to them—has helped, but only got them “where we were supposed to be in 2002.”

Smaller communities are feeling the pinch as well. Kim Love, mayor of Madawaska Valley west of Ottawa, said that her community arena needs repairs, and grant programs function more like lotteries than effective programs.