Animal-rights activists and zoo-industry group agree: Licensing is needed

Groups who want zoos closed and those who view them as essential are arguing the Ontario government needs to step up and license them.



The latest call for action comes after the group Animal Justice released a video from the Papanack Zoo showing some disturbing treatment of animals.



Camille Labchuk, the organization’s executive director, said they ultimately want zoos closed, but Ontario needs to at least license them.

“Ontario is the wild, wild west for zoos right now and as a result of our extremely weak legal regime the province has become the national capital for roadside zoos.”

Minister of Community Safety Marie France Lalonde was not available for comment Monday but she released a statement saying inspections are already taking place.

“We currently have a system where all zoos, whether they are registered or not, are subject to inspection by the (Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) – the registry is voluntary, but inspections are not,” the statement says.

In a follow-up Metro asked whether the current system was adequate or whether the minister would like to see licensing. A spokesperson said that question was “too dichotomous to answer.”

Labchuk said the OSPCA’s inspections are not the same as a licensing regime and don’t cover enough ground.

“It’s not a government entity. It’s a private charity,” she said. “It has no authority to go in and pre-emptively ensure that zoo’s are following the highest standards.”



An OSPCA spokesperson said the Papanack Zoo has been inspected six times in the last three years but the results of those reports are not publicly available.



Susan Shafer, executive director of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA), said they believe zoos are important to education and conservation efforts, but they also believe they government should license them.

She said the OSPCA does what it can but has a limited role and isn’t looking at some issues around an animal’s mental well-being.

She said while her organization and Animal Justice wouldn’t agree on all things, some issues are obvious.