Data shows CHEO is underperforming against surgery wait-time targets

Newly released data shows wait times for a number of surgical procedures at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) aren’t meeting the targets set by doctors and health administrators.



And the hospital’s president and CEO agrees there’s a problem.



“Too many kids wait too long for the surgery they need,” Alex Munter said Monday. “That for sure is an issue that must be addressed.”



Last Thursday, the province launched a new online tool that lists wait times for surgeries and procedures across Ontario.



According to that tool, the procedures at CHEO that are most often missing the targeted wait times are pediatric ophthalmic (eye) surgery and pediatric otolaryngic (ear, nose and throat) surgery.



Between January and March 2017, only 30 per cent of eye surgery patients and 34 per cent of ear, nose and throat patients had their first surgical appointment within the targeted time. This is compared to a provincial average of 76 per cent and 91 per cent, respectively.



Munter said the hospital has been fundraising to expand its ophthalmology clinic, but the overall issue is a lack of funding from the province.



“We’ve not reduced surgical services, but we’ve just not been able, within our restricted funding, to increase them at the same rate as the demand and the population growth,” he said.



According to numbers from the Ministry of Health, the hospital’s funding level between 2013-14 and 2016-17 has stayed relatively flat, at around $144 million.



Munter said CHEO has the most efficient pediatric perioperative services in Ontario, even though it also has some of the longest wait times.



“We’ve put a lot of energy into ensuring that the resources we do have, we stretch them as far as possible,” he said. “Certainly, we have ORs that we could run if we had funding for staff to do that.”