Ottawa police asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect
The man is wanted for two separate sexual assaults that happened Sunday.
The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SACA) is looking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say is wanted for two separate sexual assaults.
The incidents happened Sunday morning in the area of Russell Road and Haig Drive, according to a media release.
The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30, approximately five-foot-10 (177 cm) and a skinny build.
Anyone with information is asked to call SACA at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.