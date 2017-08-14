News / Ottawa

Ottawa police asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect

The man is wanted for two separate sexual assaults that happened Sunday.

A photo of a male suspect wanted by Ottawa Police in connection with two sexual assaults that happened on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SACA) is looking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say is wanted for two separate sexual assaults.

The incidents happened Sunday morning in the area of Russell Road and Haig Drive, according to a media release.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30, approximately five-foot-10 (177 cm) and a skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to call SACA at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

