Ottawa police asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit (SACA) is looking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say is wanted for two separate sexual assaults.

The incidents happened Sunday morning in the area of Russell Road and Haig Drive, according to a media release.

The suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30, approximately five-foot-10 (177 cm) and a skinny build.