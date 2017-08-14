Ottawa Police chief and officers will wear golf shirts at Pride Parade

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau has changed his mind about wearing a uniform at this year’s Capital Pride parade.

Last month, he had said he planned to march in uniform to show support for LGBTQ2 police officers, even though Capital pride had asked officers to leave the uniform at home.

But in a media release sent Monday, the chief said that after discussions with LGBTQ2 police officers and community partners, he will be joining Ottawa police officers and civilian staff in wearing a police golf shirt at the parade.

“The LGBTQ2 members that I met with expressed hurt and frustration about the request to exclude uniforms for off duty officers at Pride this year,” he said in the release. “The majority also felt that attending Pride in uniform would not help us build trust. After reviewing the options, they decided not to wear their uniforms during this year’s Pride Parade and will wear other OPS identified clothing."

Chief Bordeleau said police are proud of their uniform but they have previous experience “building bridges out of uniform in other activities,” including last week’s Flotilla for Friendship, which brought together Indigenous youth and police officers to canoe down the Rideau Canal.

“We need to listen to the concerns of fear and mistrust and have conversations with trans, Indigenous and racialized youth and young adults, and the organizations who provide their services,” he said.

“We hope this shows our commitment to continue listening and building trust with the diverse communities we serve.”

In a statement on its Facebook Page, Capital Pride said they welcomed the news:

"We understand that this has been a challenging discussion both within OPS and our community. We see this as a positive step forward in an effort to build on the existing relationship between local law enforcement and all LGBTQ2 residents within the National Capital Region."

Matt Skof, president of the Ottawa Police Association, said that while he doesn't agree with Capital Pride's decision to exclude uniforms, he said the chief's decision respected the union members' input.

"Obviously it's never going to be easy in a position like this where you have already a situation where you're caught between the politics that have arisen from the Pride organization and then having to be in a position of leadership to support your members," Skof said.