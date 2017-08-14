Police warning public after Good Samaritan robbed

The Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit is investigating after a motorist was robbed this weekend after he stopped on the side of the road to help a woman.

According to a police media release, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when a motorist was travelling along Innes Road.

He was flagged down by a female pedestrian near O'Toole Road, who said that she need help with her car parked on O'Toole Road and didn't have a phone, according to the release.

The victim drove the woman about a kilometre to her car, and when he exited, a man approached from the parked vehicle and the woman demanded the victim's wallet, the release said.

He resisted and was assualted by both the male and female, and a third person.

The release said the suspects obtained a quantiy of cash from the wallet and then left in the vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries.

The suspects are described as follows:

#1: Caucasian female, early 30s, thin to medium build, 130 pounds (59 kg), dirty blonde, short spiky hair, mole on her face, and spoke both English and French. She was wearing white shorts, white t-shirt, white strap shoes.

#2: Caucasian male, English speaking, approximately five-foot-six (168 cm), muscular build, brown hair (brush cut and balding), wearing a brown sleeveless shirt.

#3: No description.

Vehicle: Possibly a dark-coloured older model North American 4 door sedan, very dirty.