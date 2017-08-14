Province announces funding for local green projects

The Ontario government is investing $100 million from its carbon market into a new fund, called the Municipal GHG Challenge Fund, that will fund local initiatives to fight climate change.

The money, which is the first installment of a three-year plan, will be available for municipalities to fund programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their communities. Municipalities must apply with an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions in their community, a strategy, and identifiable reduction targets, and are eligible to receive up to $10 million in 2018.

This provincial investment comes with little guidelines as far as specific projects and targets go; Ontario environment minister Chris Ballard says, rather, that he “can’t wait to see what kind of projects our municipal partners come up with.”

While there are no stated targets that the Province is hoping to achieve with this program, a environmental ministry staff member said that estimates have suggested that Ontario could reduce its greenhouse gas footprint by up to 2 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The money is, admittedly, a drop in the bucket for climate change funding, and seems aimed at funding a wide range of smaller projects, rather than large-scale initiatives. “How do you eat an elephant?” joked AMO president Lynn Dollin. “One bite at a time.”

Which projects receive funding will be determined fairly quickly: the portal for municipalities to submit proposals through opened on Monday, and will be open until November 14th. The province will announce which projects will receive funding in early 2018.

This time frame — a short three months — may reflect some sense of urgency to disperse money brought in by the provincial cap and trade carbon program, which PC leader Patrick Brown has pledged to eliminate.