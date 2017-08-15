Abandoned school site frustrating neighbours

A long-abandoned school site will be better secured and construction will move ahead, officials are promising, after neighbours raised concerns about break-ins and vandalism on the site.

The Grant Alternative school was closed in 2007 and transferred to the Centre multiservices francophone de l’Ouest d’Ottawa (CMFO) in 2011.

The idea was to repurpose the school building into more of a community hub, with French language health and education services on the site.

Since then, however, the buildings on the site have remained empty and neighbours said this week the buildings have been a magnet for vandalism and other crime.

Coun. Mark Taylor, said the city is working with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario, which is now taking the lead on the project to make sure it’s more secure.

A smaller annex building on the site is also going to be coming down all together.

“The small annex has been the one that has been more problematic and the city is issuing a demolition permit to allow the board to take it down,” he said. “It’s on our property and it’s technically our building, but they’re going to take it down.”

Stephane Vachon, the board’s superintendent, said they became more involved in the process last year and hope to move the project forward.

He said they’re going to step up security patrols as a first step: “We will replace the plywood. We will solidify the fence and if we need to add more locks we will.”

He confirmed they’re working on the demolition of the annex building hopefully within a few weeks and that the board hopes to host a community meeting within a few weeks to share information on the plan for moving the project ahead.

While the project did stall for a number of years, Vachon said, he’s confident they’re on the right tracks.