For municipalities, the future of legal pot remains hazy

Municipal officials looking for some clarity on what the legalization of cannabis might look like on a local level will likely have come away from the AMO Conference disappointed, as there were few answers that would help them cut through the haze on Tuesday.

Nicole Stewart, presenting on behalf of the Ministry of the Attorney General, confirmed that the provincial government has no timeline, external or internal, for when municipalities could expect some sense of what form of legalization that they need to prepare for.

“What we have heard from the AMO is that there are concerns,” said Stewart, about issues ranging from law enforcement to zoning, to which jurisdictions will bear what costs. She emphasized, however, that “no decisions have been made.”

This lack of answers has some concerned, and some left entirely in the dark. Ron McDermott, the mayor of Essex (a town near Windsor), expressed confusion at the state of cannabis legality, given that he could go into a dispensary in Toronto; the legal limbo in some cities has contributed to a general state of confusion on the pot file.

As Shayne Turner, director of enforcement services in Waterloo, noted, the issue is of particular concern to local governments, since it is municipal staff who will be the front line in dealing with residents’ anxieties. What the retail framework looks like will be important as well, he noted, since the concept of interjurisdictional immunity might pose challenges for communities when it comes to how they can zone pot shops in their city.