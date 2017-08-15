Interview: Ottawa-based Rebel co-founder pulls back from site

An Ottawa radio host and co-founder of Rebel Media is stepping away from the controversial site, saying it has lost its way.

Brian Lilley, who is host of his own show evenings on CFRA, said the site’s coverage of violence in Charlottesville protests was the final nail in a sturdily built coffin.



“It was something I had been thinking about for a while, there was a growing level of discomfort,” he said. “We kind of drifted apart, the Rebel and I.”



The site had host Faith Goldy at the protests, which attracted a large number of white supremacists, and Lilley said there was no good reason for the company to even be in Virginia.



He said he doesn’t want to be associated even indirectly with people like white supremacist leader Richard Spencer.



“Rightly or wrongly, I can’t be associated with a group that is going to be associated in any way with Richard Spencer.”

He said somewhere along the line, the site lost its way and began to focus more on cultural clashes.

“I am not interested in chasing Antifa or Black Lives Matter around the world and getting in screaming matches with them,” he said.

He said the site might have changed its content to attract web traffic.

“That could be the case. Everyone online is guilty of clickbait,” he said. “Everyone is trying to draw in the traffic.”

The site’s other co-founder, Ezra Levant, posted a memo to staff online attempting to make clear that there coverage would be about conservative issues, not race, and that they weren't associated with the alt-right movement.

“We believe that character and ideas and actions are more important than skin colour, or for that matter sex or sexual orientation. You can be a smart, thoughtful conservative who is black, gay, Jewish, whatever — and you can be a foolish, unethical, violent Communist who is white.”

One of the site’s contributors, Gavin McInnes, posted a video on the same day, however, saying that, while the alleged driver of the vehicle that crashed into a crowd of protesters was the primary culprit, the black vice-mayor was also to blame for pushing to remove a statue of a confederate general, as were the anti-fascist protestors and feminists.

Lilley said whether the site changes is no longer his concern.

“It’s no longer my issue, that’s up to them,” he said. “I hope they right their ship, but I don’t plan on sailing on it anymore.”