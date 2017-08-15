Ottawa Heart Institute missing wait-time targets

The University of Ottawa Heart Institute is missing its target wait times for cardiac surgeries and procedures more often than other hospitals in the province.

Data the province posted online shows between June 2016 and May 2017, an average of 66.8 per cent of bypass surgery patients, 70.6 per cent of angioplasty patients, and 74.2 per cent of angiography patients had their surgery completed within the provincial target wait time.

Those numbers compare to a provincial average of 92.9 per cent, 92.3 per cent and 94.3 per cent respectively.

In fact, when compared to every other listed hospital in the province, the Heart Institute consistently scored lowest in meeting the target for all three procedures.

The wait-time targets are set by surgeons, specialists and health care administrators.

"A couple years ago the ministry recognized that we do have a longer waiting list, and it's really an issue of capacity," said. Heather Sherrard the Heart Institute’s executive vice-president of clinical operations and its chief nursing officer. "They asked us for a master plan for cardiac services for the region and they actually provided funding to build our new infrastructure."

A $200-million extension of the facility, already under construction, will address the wait-time problem once it opens next spring, Sherrard said.

"In that early spring time, that will resolve the capacity issue," she said. "The year that you're looking at is a year of transition."

The new 145,000-square-foot addition, which broke ground in January 2015, will have five operating rooms, nine catheritization labs, which perform angiography procedures, and a 27-bed surgical critical care unit, among other features.



The Heart Institute is the Canada's largest cardiovascular health centre, and Sherrard said the hospital performs more types of procedures than many other hospitals, such as transplants and artificial hearts.