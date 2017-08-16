Ottawa may have to roll up the green carpet to get World Cup game

TD Place could host a future World Cup game, but like most Canadian fields it will have a major challenge before the first goal can be scored.



The United Bid Committee, a group looking at hosting a World Cup in 2026, with venues split between Canada, Mexico and the United States, released a list of potential stadiums this week that includes TD Place.



Kim Gamble, general manager of the Ottawa City Soccer Club, said having a World Cup game here would be extraordinary.



“The event itself, especially on the men’s side — it’s unbelievable, the atmosphere,” she said. “It’s the biggest sporting event in the world.”

TD Place would have a strike against it, as the field is artificial turf and most high-level games are played on grass.

“That is potentially a concern of whether we would be selected,” said Gamble. “The game has always been a grass game. The highest levels of the game play on grass.”

TD Place wouldn’t be alone in this regard. Of the nine stadiums the bid committee identified in Canada, only BMO Field in Toronto and Stade Saputo in Montreal have grass fields.

City staff said they’re looking at the opportunity.