Ottawa transition-house for people with HIV closing

Ottawa's only transition house for people living with HIV will be closing Sept. 1 and laying-off 14 staff members, as the cost of maintaining the house has become too great.



Linda Truglia, manager of volunteer services and community services, said Bruce House depends on $200,000 from the private sector to run the house, and that money has gone down drastically in recent years.



"The house costs approximately $300,000 to operate. We do not own that house," she said, but they have to raise two-thirds of the money to run it from private donors.



Truglia said there are currently five people living at the home and the organization has worked to help them find new places to live.



She said the 14 staff losing their jobs include six full-time long-term caseworkers and eight casual relief staff.



"Bruce House's mandate has always been around creating a safe space for people and for helping people live in a safe environment and with dignity. We continue to do so," Truglia said, adding that she wanted to thank the community for its support.



She said Bruce House's other two residential programs — the Supportive Independent LIving program and the Rehabilitation, Episodic, Supportive, Transition (REST) Program — will not be affected.



The Supportive Independent Living program supports clients who live in 35 affordable housing units with a number of services, including personal counselling.



The REST Program offers short-term or long-term support to clients within their own homes, including checking in on them every so often.



"We connect them with resources, services, depending on where they're at and what they need," Truglia said.



Truglia said Bruce House is looking at options for having another transition house in the future, if they are able to get sustainable funding.



Truglia said the centre is holding three fundraisers later this month, including an event with country singer Drake Jensen at Arts Court Theatre on Aug. 20, and the Drag & Balls softball tournament and National Capital Pride Run on Aug. 26.

