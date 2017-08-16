Performer falls during Cirque du Soleil show in Gatineau

Cirque du Soleil's performace of VOLTA in Gatineau Tuesday night was interrrupted after an artist fell on stage.

In a statement, Yannick Spierkel, Volta's company manager, said the incident happened during the Parkour act, and the show was temporarily halted to proceed with medical intervention.

"After our therapist assessed the situation on stage, the artist was able to walk off stage on his own," Spierkel said.

The performer did not need to be taken to hospital, and care and intervention protocols were "well followed" Spierkel said.

The performer is reportedly doing well, but did not come back on stage for the rest of Tuesday's performance.