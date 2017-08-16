Province issues order against City of Ottawa-run long-term-care homes

Mayor Jim Watson and Councillor Diane Deans issued a joint memo Wednesday, after news that the city had been issued a rare provincial order for failing to protect residents from neglect at three city-run long-term care facilities became public.

The memo says they have asked staff to make a formal presentation on the work to comply with the Order of the Director to the Community and Protective Services Committee no later than Sept. 21. Deans is the chair of the committee.

“We have asked the City Manager to personally oversee this review and report back to Members of Council through the standing committee process,” the memo said.

The city will also hold consultations with stakeholders, including residents and families within each of the City's four long-term care homes in the fall.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care issued the order for Garry J. Armstrong Home, a 180-bed facility, Peter D. Clark Centre, a 216-bed facility, and Centre D’Acceuil Champlain, a 160-bed facility on July 19.

The city has until Dec. 1 to comply with a number of conditions, including preparing, submitting and implementing a number of plans, including a plan to ensure adequate and appropriate supervision of non-regulated staff by registered nursing staff; a plan to identify specific strategies to appropriately care for residents with dementia of various cultural backgrounds; and plans to provide training for staff on the prevention of abuse and neglect and mandatory reporting.

The order also requires the city to conduct a risk assessment at Carleton Lodge, a municipal 161-bed facility, to see if any of the plans must also be implemented there.

“This Order is being issued to ensure the licensee achieves compliances with the serious and on-going non-compliance identified below by taking the actions identified by the Director in this order,” Karen Simpson, Director, Long-Term Care Inspections Branch wrote in the order that was made public by the province.

In a statement, Janice Burelle, general manager of community and social services said that the city intends to work with the ministry to address the concerns.

"The City of Ottawa stands firm on its commitment to delivering care and services in partnership with families while ensuring a healthy and safe environment for all its residents," she said.

"To that end, we are implementing the following at all of the City’s long-term care facilities: providing additional, enhanced training related to dementia and cultural sensitivity for employees, providing additional, enhanced training related to zero tolerance policy regarding abuse and neglect, hold[ing] stakeholder consultations with residents and families, introduc[ing] point-of-care service surveys with residents."

The order stems from two incidents that happened at Garry J. Armstrong Home, including one that left a resident with facial injuries.

According to the inspection report, a personal support worker admitted that while preparing a resident for bed one evening in December 2016, he had removed the resident’s lap belt and table restraints and then left the resident alone in the room.