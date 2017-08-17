CHEO exceeds provincial surgical-efficiency targets despite wait-time woes

Despite consistenly having one of the most efficient operating rooms in the province, the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) continues to struggle with wait times.

Earlier this week, Metro reported the hospital is failing to meet the provincial target for wait times on a number of procedures, including particularly ophthalmic (eye) surgery and otolaryngic (ear,nose and throat) surgery, where less than 35 per cent of patients had their first surgical appointment withint the targeted time.

"Aside from physical effects of kids waiting for surgery, they can miss out on important developmental opportunities, including school, sports and other extracurricular activities," CHEO's spokesperson Paddy Moore said.

The hospital has said it is at a point were it had maximized its use of available resources and needs more money from the province to reduce wait times.

"In 2011, CHEO started taking a hard look at the way its ORs were used and scheduled for elective surgeries, with the aim of making their use as efficient as possible," Moore said.

"By applying a lean process of continuous improvement, the ORs now operate at 94 per cent capacity for surgeries that can be scheduled, up from 86 per cent before the Lean process."

Moore said the hospital cannot get to 100 per cent efficiency because it must keep some rooms open for emergencies. In fact, the provincial target is 90 per cent, Moore said.

Earlier this week, CHEO's president and CEO Alex Munter told Metro that the hospital has the most efficient pediatric perioperative services in Ontario.

This claim was backed up by Cancer Care Ontario which manages the Surgical Efficiency Targets Program.

Cancer Care Ontario spokesperson Sayurie Naidoo said that the agency doesn't publicly report on surgical efficiency data.

"However, we can confirm that CHEO is consistently the best performer out of the three paediatric facilities for utilization in the province."

When asked whether there was plan to increase funding to address CHEO's wait-time problem, the ministry said that it had invested an additional $518 million in hospitals in the 2017 budget.

According to numbers provided by the Ministry, after four years of relative stagnation, CHEO's budget went from $143 million last year to $148.8 million in 2017-18.