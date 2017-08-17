Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer backs away from Rebel Media

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer will no longer grant interviews to Rebel media, becoming the latest politician to distance himself from the outlet.

After being asked about the issue for three days, Scheer released a statement Thursday, saying he would no longer appear on the controversial site.



"I am disgusted by the vile comments made by hate groups this past weekend. I believe there is fine line between reporting the facts and giving those groups a platform,” he said.

Scheer said he has a positive vision for the country and could no longer appear on the site.

“Until the editorial directions of the Rebel Media changes, I will not grant interviews to the outlet."

Scheer had done several interviews with the outlet in the past, including on the night he was declared Conservative leader. Ottawa radio host Brian Lilley a co-founder of the site, left this week.