Five things to do this weekend, Aug 18 - 20

Oh Honey

Saturday



There is quite a buzz (we’re not even sorry) happening Saturday at the Canadian Agricultural Museum.

The museum is celebrating World Honey Bee Day presentations on how to extract honey and how to cook with it and the role bees play in our food system. There are also kids’ activities and a costume contest.

Look up

Saturday

The Casino Du Lac Leamy is hosting the final night of its Sound and Light fireworks show Saturday evening and there are good spots to view the display around the casino and the Museum of History.



If you’re anywhere near central Ottawa you may be able to just look up, as well.



One place you should not watch the fireworks from is your car. Police have warned motorists in the past not to simply stop on any of the inter-provincial bridges to take in the show.



Capital Fair

All weekend

No summer is complete without a major fair, and Capital Fair is sure to fill that void starting this weekend.

The fair launches Friday at the Rideau Carleton Raceway, featuring midway rides and fried food to delight your imagination.

Overbrook Day

Saturday



From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Overbrook community is welcoming the city to its community centre at 33 Quill St. There will be games and performance and an attempt to have the most maple leaves worn by attendees at a community event. The community will also be unveiling a exhibition on the unique history of the community.



Greek Fest