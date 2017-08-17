New bike repair stations going in across Ottawa

As part of an initiative to improve the safey of Ottawa's road, the city has installed a number of new bike repair stations this week.

By the end of day Friday, 17 stations will be in place across the city, stretching from Stittsville to Cumberland and from the core, to as far south as Carp.

"Every day another station's gone in this week," Rob Wilkinson, coordinator of the Safer Roads Program said, who partnered on the project with Ottawa Public Health, Stantec and the EnviroCentre.

Wilkinson said the idea is to help people keep their bikes in reliable working condition to improve safety.

"Whether that's their tire is full of air, whether that's their chain being tightened, their pedal being tightened, their brakes being tightened," he said.

All of the repair stations are brighly coloured and include a pump, and a number of tools attached to a stand. They have been placed in areas people are likely to travel by bike, including libraries, Park and Ride Stations, community centres and parks.

Stittsville Councillor Shad Qadri said he was particularly proud of the new one in Stittsville because it was put along the TransCanada Trail.

"It's located right on the trail. It's a park setting, to help those riders as they come through and if they have issues with their bicycles, they can now repair them," he said.

"It's so nice to see this kind of thing put in further from the core to try include more people," Heather Sherrar, vice president of Bike Ottawa, said.

"Not everybody always travels with a pump, so the more of these kinds of stations we have around the city, if you run into the trouble, the more likely it is that you might be able to fix yourself up."