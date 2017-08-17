Ottawa gets its first 30 km/h street

Princeton Avenue in Ottawa's Kitchissippi ward will soon become the city's first street to have a 30 km/h speed limit, following a policy change earlier this year.



In a statement, Greg Kent, acting director of traffic services, said the decision was made after the city received a petition from a resident with the required community support.



"The petition not only serves to inform city staff of the proportion of residents who support the change in speed limit, but it also provides the notice to the residents along the affected street that the change may occur," he said.



In April, council passed a motion to allow for speed limits below 40 km/h when a number of conditions are met, including a technical review, having a petition from residents and the road being in an area where pedestrian and cyclist activities are high.



Princeton Avenue, which stretches 850 metres between Churchill Avenue North and Denbury Avenue, has a number of nearby schools, including Nepean High School and Broadview Public School.



"I think it's an extremely good idea because there are masses of students that heading not only to Nepean, but also to Broadview," resident Susan Dewar said. "It's just safer for the kids."



Resident Rob Caillier said he supports the change, but he's skeptical it will make a difference on speeders without enforcement.



"It's a busy street and if you look at it, as well, the grade is downhill," he said, "If I'm doing it, I'm gonna do it until I see a cop and radar."



"There's a big difference even in a collision between a pedestrian and a car from 30 km/h to 40 km/h, bigger at 50 and even bigger at 60. The slower we can get cars travelling on our residential streets, the better," Kitchissippi Coun.Jeff Lieper said, but admitted that changing the sign alone will not necessarily be enough to alter driver behaviour.



"It's not the only thing we need to do. In order for people to actually travel at 30 km/h, enforcement is going to be critical," he said. "This doesn't replace the need to design our streets to enforce 30 km/h. It's an interim step."



He said the city doesn't have the budget to redesign all streets to encourage drivers to slow down.



"But that's something that we need to constantly press for as streets get rebuilt."



A staff report that recommended the policy change back in April noted: "A significant amount of the information a driver uses to select an appropriate speed is based on visual and physical cues received as he/she drives along a roadway."