Still no answers on hospital clean-up

Government officials remained silent for a second day Thursday over increased costs to prepare the former Sir John Carling Building Site for a new Ottawa Hospital.



As Metro first reported Thursday, the costs to remove contaminated rubble for a new Ottawa Hospital have climbed from between $8.3 and $8.6 million to $12 million according to documents obtained through access to information.

On Thursday, Metro did not receive any reply to a host of questions about the clean-up originally directed to Public Services and Procurement Canada on Wednesday.

Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre said the government didn’t consider all the facts when it opted for the site over the original proposal, which was in the centre of the experimental farm.

“The federal Liberal government did not do its homework before it forced the hospital to move to the site of the former John Carling Building, instead of the hospital’s preferred location,” he said in a statement.



The Ottawa Hospital originally wanted to build across the street on the experimental farm, but that prompted a backlash from the community and supporters of the farm who want to see the land left alone.



Poilievre argued the government should return to that original plan.

“Once again, I say it’s time for the Liberals to get out of the way and let the hospital locate where it originally chose years ago: the big open field across the street from its current campus.”

Other concerns

The documents that Metro obtained also revealed two other potential issues with the move: a heritage-designated building and an existing parking lot.

The West Annex Building was left in place on the site when the main Sir John Carling Building and an east annex where demolished in 2014.



Meeting notes of the working group for the land transfer say the building has a federal heritage designation. A similar designation was in place on the whole complex before the demolition.



Agriculture Canada had wanted to continue to use the building and had been doing some construction on the building to make it useable.

