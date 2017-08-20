Large anti-racism protest planned for Tuesday afternoon

A large demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon outside the American embassy, to stand in solidarity against racism and white supremacy in response to the increased levels of violence in the United States.

As of Sunday afternoon, the event had nearly 1,000 attendees on Facebook, but organizers are expecting a similar turnout to a demonstration against U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban in January, which reached over two thousand attendees.

And, as organizer Darrah Teitel also points out, “that was in minus thirty” degree weather.

“It’s important to say, first of all, that white supremacy and systemic racism aren’t new,” said Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton, rabbi at Or Haneshamah, a Reconstructionist Jewish congregation.

“Given the recent violence both in Canada and in the United States, it’s vital for people not to remain silent in the face of these really egregious and frightening manifestations of white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

While the impetus for the protest is rising prominence of white supremacist organizations and Trump’s failure to condemn them, organizers want to prompt Canadians to look inward, as well.

Bolton mentioned the recent vandalism of a number of places of worship in Ottawa with Nazi imagery as evidence of our country’s own challenges with racism.

“What more clear tie do we need to have manifest, here in the capital city of Canada, that the border is not going to protect us?” Bolton said.

“The sense (is) that it’s different, that quote unquote, ‘We don’t have that in Canada.’ That sense that we are protected somehow, by this bright red line in the 45th parallel.”

Organizers are hopeful that the demonstration will help bring together community groups, and help build a scaffolding of organizers and groups to stand against racism and oppression.

“It’s really important that rallies like the one we’re planning, that we show that we understand those links, and we understand how important it is for communities to stand side by side,” Bolton said.

Protests in the United States have recently been magnets for violence. But organizers aren’t — at least for the time being — expecting the protest to attract either counter-protesters or violence.

“Folks who stand up, with and for, folks on whom violence is threatened — like those in Charlottesville did, to a terrible degree as we witnessed — there are risks,” Bolton said.