Muslim Family Services looks to keep kids connected

Hoping to keep them connected to their culture, Muslim Family Services of Ottawa is again fundraising to help kids in foster care celebrate an Islamic holiday.

In its second year, Muslim Family Services of Ottawa’s Lamb Project aims to fundraise enough money to allow kids in foster families to have a lamb meal as part of Eid Al Adha.



Shawana Shah, the group’s executive director, said the idea is that children living in care can still hold onto their identity.

“We try to do things that will keep them connected to the community,” he said. “It puts them at ease with the stuff that would be normal for them in their own home.”

During Eid Al Adha, Muslim families typically sacrifice a goat through a Halal butcher, with a third of the meat going to the family, a third going to their extended family or friends and a third going to charity.



She said extending this tradition to Muslim kids living in foster families is important.

“Kids who are living in non-Muslim families temporarily may not have access or might not be aware,” she said. “It would be like a kid who doesn’t get to celebrate Christmas because he is living with someone from a different culture or religion.”



She said it’s also an opportunity to involve foster parents and give them some information about Islam that they could use with future foster children.



“The foster parents and the Muslim kids will sit together and decide where the lamb goes,” she said. “It’s an education piece for foster parents as well.”