Ottawa has good viewing spot for eclipse

Gary Boyle says Monday’s solar eclipse is the kind of thing you really want to see in person if you can.

The author, backyard astronomer and past president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s Ottawa chapter said he hopes anyone who can check out tomorrow’s eclipse will.

“To be at that event live, to see it for yourselves, is truly revelatory,” he said.

In Ottawa the sun will be partially obscured, with the moon covering about 61 per cent of the sun’s light at its peak Monday.

The Royal Astronomical Society is partnering with the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum. The museum will have telescopes and special glasses set up from noon to 4 p.m. for eclipse viewers, and will have experts on hand to answer questions.

Boyle said eclipses are not extremely rare events like a comet’s pass—but you don’t always get a chance to see them, so people should definitely check it out.

“Someone in the world will see an eclipse on average every 18 months, so it’s not a rare event. It’s just infrequent for your neck of the woods."



He also cautioned people not to look at the eclipse without special glasses or filters.“A fraction of the sun will still cause eye damage without proper protection,” he said.

Ottawa will experience another more substantial eclipse in 2024, but Boyle said that doesn’t mean you should take a pass on Wednesday’s event.

“Don’t wait for seven years, because we know, it’s a weather related event.”

Ottawa's Eclipse





Time: 1:17 p.m. – 3:48 p.m.

Peak 2:25 p.m.