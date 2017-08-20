With renewed vision, Capital Pride kicks off this week

Capital Pride kicks off this week, hoping to re-embrace the overtly political and activist roots that the movement was founded upon.

This year’s theme — ‘Just Be’ — reflects Capital Pride’s movement “in a direction that advocated and create safe spaces for everyone, not just the most privileged in our community,” said Capital Pride chair Tammy Dopson, in an interview with Metro last month.

The festival starts on Monday with the ceremonial flag raising at City Hall. In addition, a few city buildings, including the headquarters of OC Transpo, Ottawa Fire Services and Ottawa Paramedic Services, will be flying rainbow flags throughout the length of the Capital Pride festival.

Dopson says that this year’s festival is, in part, about course correction. “We’ve gotten out of whack,” she said, of the tendency of Capital Pride — and, it should be said, Pride festivals across the world — to embrace celebration at the expense of advocacy. “What’s happened is we’ve really lost sight of our origins. We’ve lost sight of what we should’ve been doing all along.”

To that end, this year’s festival is about “going back to the roots of the movement, paying homage to it, and doing an inventory check and saying, ‘how are we doing?‘” said Dopson.