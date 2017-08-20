Zero-waste grocery store has big opening weekend

A promising start at Ottawa’s first zero-waste grocery store has the owner thinking it’s likely we’ll be seeing more of them in the future.

The grand opening for Nu Grocery, located at 1130 Wellington St. W, was held Saturday and the high volume of customers who have already taken advantage of this environmentally-friendly style of grocery shopping has made opening more stores seem within reach of owner and founder, Valérie LeLoup.

"My dream was always to open more than one zero-waste grocery store," Leloup said.

The opening included VIP appearances by Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, MP for Ottawa Centre Catherine McKenna and Coun. Jeff Leiper.

"The store was really full from morning to evening. I don't think we had no customers in the store at any point," LeLoup said. "It was a bit of a gamble. It's not like Ottawa has a very vocal zero-waste movement."

The idea is that, rather than purchasing packaged items, customers bring their own containers to fill up with food and household items.

The customers can wash their containers after eating the food and bring back those same containers again and again. The store also offers free compostable paper bags for dry products and clean ready-to-use jars for wet products, in case customers didn’t bring their own.

LeLoup’s store was designed in a way she wanted to be “easy, comfortable, modern and sleek.”