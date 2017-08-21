Ottawa basketball coach charged with sexual offences on teenage girl

An Ottawa basketball coach is facing several charges following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a girl under the age of 18.

The Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) Section says Dejan Tanasijevic, 62, was a well-known coach and personal trainer in the women's basketball community.

While training a girl under the age of 18, he provided her with a recovery massage at which time he sexually assaulted her, according to a police release.

He has been charged with three offences, including sexual exploitation, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.