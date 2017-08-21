Ottawa River gets heritage designation

The Ottawa River got a largely symbolic designation yesterday meant to encourage Canadians to treat the waterway with more respect.

The Quebec government officially gave the river a heritage designation, adding to the designation the federal and Ontario government gave the river last year.

The designation doesn’t change any rules on development or activity on the river, but is meant to inspire people to protect the river.

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said the designations are about changing attitudes.

“I think designations are critically important,” she said. “You need to understand the importance of, for example, the Ottawa River so you really want to protect it.”



Meredith Brown with Ottawa Riverkeeper said the designation is a move forward, but there is much to be done.

“It’s not a legally binding designation,” she said. “It has no legal teeth. It’s really about recognition and raising awareness about the importance of the river.”

But she agreed that the designation would advance the debate.

“I always say that before you get to commit and action you need to have awareness and understanding.”



Both Ottawa and Gatineau have spilled large volumes of sewage into the Ottawa River in recent years, during either heavy rainstorms, when the system becomes overwhelmed, or outages at treatment plants.

This heritage designation has no impact on the response to events like that.



McKenna highlighted some of the projects the government is helping to fund that will reduce or eliminate spills.

“This is just a first step. We know we need to be doing more to protect the Ottawa River,” she said.

Brown said she will be looking forward to updates to regulations around protecting waterways such as the Ottawa River, but that, ultimately, it’s a question of attitudes.