PSPC downplays hospital clean-up costs

Government officials responded Monday to the escalating costs of cleaning up the former Sir John Carling site, saying numbers Metro obtained represent the worst-case scenario.

As Metro first reported last week, documents obtained through access to information show the cost to clean up contaminated soil on the site, which is set to be the home of the new Ottawa Hospital, jumped from between $8.3 and $8.6 million to $12.1 million.

The site was contaminated after the implosion of the former Sir John Carling Building in 2014, and most of the contaminated soil is in the former building’s footprint.

Nicolas Boucher, a spokesperson for Public Services and Procurment Canada, said the $12.1-million figure would pay for a much broader clean-up and that the $8.6-million figure is a more likely scenario.

“This estimate excludes any costs associated with remediation measures for the excavation and off-site disposal of shallow impacted contamination fill outside of the building footprint which remains to be determined,” he said.

He said the higher figure also includes long-term management, which they don’t believe will be necessary, and a contingency fund.

Boucher also revealed that, in addition to $170,000 spent on testing before the site was selected as the new hospital grounds, $102,000 has been spent on an environmental assessment that is currently underway.

Boucher also addressed the West Annex building, which remains on the site and has heritage status. He said no decision has been made on the building, but downplayed the heritage designation.

“This classification is the lowest level of federal heritage building designation,” he said. “As the project remains at an early planning stage, a decision has yet to be made.”

He said PSPC has been spending about $120,000 per year on operations and maintenance of the building.



The ATIP documents Metro obtained indicated there has also been mould and asbestos removal on the building and electrical work, but as of press time the department could not indicate whether that work was included in the $120,000.