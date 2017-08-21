Thousands pack museum grounds to watch solar eclipse

Thousands of people packed the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on Monday to watch the solar eclipse.

Among the crowds were Quynh Tang, 7, who was at the museum with her dad, Tin. She had a chance to look through a special telescope at the sun.

"The sun was green with little black dots that were storms," she said.

Thirteen-year-old twins Annika and Alice Fleming were also there with their grandmother, Nancy Ray. They were already in line to look through the telescope an hour before the eclipse started.

"I'm excited to see what it looks like because I've never seen it before," Annika said.

"I remember when I was young, it was quite exciting … so I thought it would be fun for the kids to come and experience the same thing," Ray said.

The museum ran out of all 2,000 of its special solar glasses before the eclipse started at 1:17 p.m., and they only handed out one pair per family.

The line-up of cars to get to the museum stretched the entire two kilometres, along Aviation Parkway, to Montreal Road.

Gary Boyle, past president of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada’s Ottawa chapter, who is known as the Backyard Astronomer, said he was stuck in the line-up.

"Today looking at the crowds, and the 10 minutes’ waiting to come in by car, shows you how much that the public gets involved in science," he said. "It's great to see a lot of children out here because, it's true science in motion."

Solar eclipses happen when, viewed from somewhere on Earth, the moon’s orbit crosses in front of the sun’s.