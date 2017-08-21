Walking through the history of Ottawa’s Gay Village

As far as gay villages go, Ottawa’s — the neighbourhoods around the intersection of Bank and Somerset — is still in its relative infancy.



After all, its development started, in earnest, only in the 1980s and 1990s, and the city didn’t officially designate the neighbourhood as “the Village” until 2011.

But even a short history is an important history.

In conjunction with this year’s Capital Pride Festival, the Bank Street BIA is on Tuesday officially launching the Village Legacy Project, which aims to share the history of Ottawa’s LGBT community with the rest of the city.

It features an app that allows residents to take a walking tour through the Village and learn more about important spaces and moments in the LGBT history of the area.

When Christine Leadman, director of the Bank Street business improvement area, joined the BIA in 2013, one of the first things she noticed was how little was being done to memorialize the history of the area.



“We [had] the Village designation, but nothing else,” she said.

Leadman was inspired to create a project that helped unearth the history of LGBT communities in Ottawa during her time visiting the gay district in San Francisco.



“It was incredible, all the other things that were being done in order to celebrate the village and put the history there,” she said. “I thought, ‘Wow, we should be doing something like this in our own city.”

Returning from San Francisco, she brought the idea to the BIA. With some grant and city funding, they hired Glenn Crawford, a former journalist with Capital Xtra! and chair of the organization that advocated for the Village designation.



He came to the BIA with the proposal of an app that could serve as a hub for the history of the area.

“I wanted it to be less of a traditional approach, in terms of a book or a periodical,” said Crawford. “A lot of people in our community who are younger don’t know or understand the history, and they’re the people that we’re interested in reaching out to.”