Confusion slows heritage-register project

The city's planning committee deferred the question of adding 358 properties to the heritage register on Tuesday after concerns were raised about what, exactly, it means to have a property added in the first place.

Several speakers at Tuesday’s committee meeting requested that, for one reason or another, their property be removed from the proposed list. This is not unusual: property owners who are already planning to demolish the buildings can request that their property not be removed, and the planning committee is within its bounds to amend the register accordingly.

What was significant about Tuesday’s meeting, however, is that requests to have properties removed revealed a deeper confusion among city staff and elected officials as to what the implications of a property being added to the register are.

Residents are being told that the only restriction the addition of their property to the heritage register carries with it is the requirement that you provide 60 days’ notice of your intent to demolish. City staff, however, noted that during that time, they review the file and can mull over the possibility of holding up the demolition — meaning that the notification process is, in effect, an application process.

Coun. Allan Hubley raised the concern that the city may be creating its own headaches.



“I’ve never heard anyone refer to it as a casual conversation,” he told committee. “It sounds to me like more of a process that we put people through.”

At the request of Coun. Tim Tierney, the planning committee opted to defer the matter to its next meeting, in September. While that happens, though, the list will continue to grow — something that had some on the committee concerned.

Committee chair Jan Harder expressed concerns that the number of properties that may get added might start to resemble “empire building” on the part of heritage staff.