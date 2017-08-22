Liberal MP says government should think about race while legalizing pot

Black Canadian politicians say the government has to consider how marijuana laws have been unequally applied to minorities as it works toward finalizing legalization.



Liberal MP Greg Ferguson spoke to reporters Tuesday after a three-day summit in Ottawa of Black politicians from across the country. He said Black and Indigenous Canadians are jailed and arrested for possessing small amounts of pot at higher rates than other Canadians.



“These are things we have to make sure we’re taking into account as we move towards the legalization of cannabis,” he said.



The government introduced its legalization bill this spring, which aims to have the drug legalized in Canada by July next year.

In addition to allowing people to use marijuana recreationally, it imposes new offences with heavy penalties for providing marijuana to youth or for selling it illegally.

Ferguson said as the debate continues on the bill he wants to ensure minority voices and perspectives are considered.

“We wanted to make sure that when we’re looking at the issue that we’re making sure to see it from a racialized lens,” he said.

There have been calls for the government to decriminalize marijuana in the interim while provinces are setting up regimes to handle the sale of pot, but Ferguson said that wouldn’t cut out organized crime, which is the major goal.

“Until the debate has happened and legislation has passed, we stand with the idea that it’s an illegal substance.”

The government has so far been largely silent on whether people convicted of marijuana possession will be able to get pardons and have their records cleared of the offence.



Ferguson said that’s something he wants to talk to communities about, but the government has to recognize that the law has not been equally applied in the past.

“We do know Black Canadians have been disproportionately been charged and imprisoned for possession of small amounts of marijuana,” he said. “I don’t think that’s because there is a greater propensity in the black community to consume marijuana.”