Ottawa placed under Tornado Watch
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes possible Tuesday, environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has placed Ottawa under a Tornado Watch for Tuesday morning and afternoon.
The agency put the city under a severe thunderstorm watch at about 8:30 a.m. and then upgraded it an hour later to include the risk that tornadoes could develop as well.
A watch means that the conditions are right for the storms to develop not that one has been spotted.
“The threat for isolated tornadoes is expected to develop later this morning and continue through much of the afternoon,” reads the agency’s bulletin. “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”
The agency advises people to take cover immediately if severe weather does develop. It warned that hail and heavy downpours were also possible on Tuesday.
