Ottawa Public Health giving residents option of mail-order condoms

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is hoping more residents will practice safe sex and take advantage of the free condoms and oral barriers they provide across the city and by ordering online.

The “Sex It Smart” campaign and website, aimed those age 15-29, is trying to use digital technology to make it easier to access condoms.

“Condoms are one of the most effective methods of preventing transmission of sexually transmitted infections,” said Zhaida Uddin, a program development officer with the sexual health team.

The site and social media campaign, which encourages people to tweet reasons they wear condoms, allows users to order condoms or oral barriers online and have them mailed to an Ottawa address for free. It also lists locations throughout the city where they can pick them up in person.

“We have a variety of different kinds that you can order: from just regular lubricated to unlubricated or large or a variety pack,” Uddin said. “You just type in your name and address and check the type of package you want and click submit. Within five to 10 days, we mail you that package.”

Uddin said users will get 12 condoms or 10 oral barriers in a pack, and all of the products are mailed in plain, brown, unmarked envelopes.

OPH also distributes condoms through 123 partner organizations and has them available at locations across the city, including community health centres, community centres, and university and college campuses.

Agencies can also sign up to order condoms online, Uddin said.

Last December, OPH created a campaign of Ottawa-branded condoms for 2017. Uddin said they have been officially available to the public since July.