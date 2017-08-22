Petition pushes federal government to make side guards mandatory on transport trucks

Convinced the government won’t push for side guards on large trucks, a woman who lost her daughter to a collision with a truck has a petition in front of the House of Commons.

Jeannette Holman-Price started a campaign for side guards over a decade ago after her daughter was killed and her son injured by a snow-removal vehicle that did not have the guards in place.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced last September that a task force would look at ways — including side guards — to protect pedestrians and cyclists.

Garneau assigned the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators with running the task force and it has not yet reported back to the minister.



But Holman-Price said she’s convinced the final report won’t recommend side guards. She believes the trucking industry is opposed to the idea and the government isn’t pushing hard enough, suggesting the task force is a rote exercise, devised by the federal government, “to give the Canadian public the impression that you’re looking into side guards when you actually have no intention.”

Her petition calls for the government to make side gaurds mandatory for new trucks built or imported into Canada by 2025.

She said the petition is her best bet for getting the change, which she said Liberals have previously supported.

“I really felt with this government we would be making a bigger difference and we would see side guards in this sitting of Parliament,” she said.

The guards, which are common in Europe, go between the front and rear wheels of a vehicle and help prevent a pedestrian or cyclist from being swept under the rear tires.

Garneau was unavailable on Monday and Tuesday, but his press secretary, Delphine Denis, sent a statement saying the work of the task force is ongoing and no decisions have been made.

“It’s examining a range of countermeasures and identifying supporting evidence and potential barriers to various countermeasures,” the statement reads.



Denis said that when the recommendations come back in 2018, the public will have a chance to weigh in.