Grade C+: Action on First Nations youth inquest ‘disappointing’

Ottawa’s inaction on recommendations of a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of seven First Nations students who died in Thunder Bay was “the biggest disappointment” for the lawyers who represented six of the victims’ families.

The federal government received the lowest grade — a D — in a report card compiled by Jonathan Rudin, a lawyer with Aboriginal Legal Services and his team, more than a year after the inquest issued its recommendations.

The Thunder Bay Police Service, which has come under repeated criticism for its treatment of Indigenous people, received a B+.

The highest mark — an A — went to Keewaytinook Okimakanak, a non-political Northern Chiefs Council serving six northern Ontario First Nations.

The jury made 145 recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths of students, who attend high school outside their remote First Nation communities.

The inquest called for increased funding to address health and education inequities in remote Indigenous communities, efforts to address racism in Thunder Bay and work to ensure students who travel from remote communities to attend school are both safe and supported.

Though no action has been taken on 24 per cent of the 145 recommendations, 15 per cent have been completed and 61 per cent are in progress.

Of the 81 recommendations that required federal action, however, Ottawa has done nothing on 43 per cent, 48 per cent are in progress and nine have been completed.

A year after the inquest ended, Rudin said there are families who aren’t sending their teens to Thunder Bay because they’re concerned they won’t be safe.

“That is not an irrational fear,” he said.

A joint statement issued by federal Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett, Ontario Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said it is “unacceptable” that students are “having to choose between their education, their well-being and safety by remaining on-reserve.”

In response, the federal and provincial governments have jointly committed $10 million towards a Nishnawbe Aski Nation plan to address the “student safety crisis” in Thunder Bay.

The inquest investigated the deaths of seven First Nations youth, who died between 2000 and 2011.

The five-person jury determined the deaths of three students — Curran Strang, Robyn Harper and Kyle Morrisseau — were accidents.

The deaths of the remaining four students — Jordan Wabasse, Kyle Morrisseau and Jethro Anderson, whose bodies were found in the waterways of Thunder Bay, and Paul Panacheese, who died in his mother’s kitchen — were undetermined.

All seven were between the ages of 15 and 21 when they died.

Racism has been an ongoing issue in the northeastern Ontario city, and there are still concerns about the safety of First Nations students.

The bodies of two more teens, Tammy Keeash and Josiah Begg, were found in Thunder Bay waterways in May. In July, 34-year-old Barbara Kentner died after she was hit with a trailer hitch while walking in Thunder Bay.

It’s critical the recommendations are implemented so families can feel comfortable sending their kids to school in the short term, Rudin said, adding that other solutions are needed over the long term so kids don’t have to travel hundreds of kilometres from home for school.

In a statement, the acting chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service, which has been under investigation for “systemic racism,” highlighted some of the work it has undertaken since the inquest, including daily patrols of the rivers and trails, adding the force wants to make further progress.

“I want the Indigenous community to know that we are committed to working together to make Thunder Bay as safe as we can for the young people who are coming here,” Sylvie Hauth said in a statement.

The City of Thunder Bay was given a C+, but Rudin was optimistic that it could complete the recommendations that required its action by next year.

“This is a marathon, not sprint,” said Thunder Bay’s city manager, Norm Gale, who added he appreciates the feedback from Aboriginal Legal Services.