Councillor concerned about Hog's Back Bridge

Ottawa Coun. Riley Brockington wants the National Capital Commission (NCC) to explain exactly why the Hog's Back Swing Bridge keeps failing.

In a letter sent to NCC CEO Mark Kristmanson on Tuesday, the River Ward councillor said he was concerned with the condition of the bridge and its significant impacts on traffic when it is closed for unscheduled maintenance.

"This needs to be addressed once and for all," he wrote, asking for details of the exact issues with the bridge and when they will be addressed.

"What's happened throughout this summer, and I think it's been more frequent this year, than any other year since I was elected, is we've had multiple unscheduled, unplanned breaks in service because the bridge has had various issues," he said in an interview. "I'm quite concerned how the city is impacted, at least the south-west end of the city is impacted when this bridge is out of commission."

Brockington said the NCC has told him they will be providing him with a detailed response to his concerns.

In a statement to Metro, NCC spokesperson Dominique LeBlanc said the bridge was custom designed and built more than 40 years ago and many of its components have reached the end of their life-cycles.

"This type of bridge is no longer being built," she said.

"Some of the challenges with maintaining the bridge include the fact that it is functionally active for only a portion of the year, and dormant for the balance of the year, as well as the significant increase in traffic volume of both boats and vehicles in the past 20 years," she said.

LeBlanc said the NCC aims to do scheduled repairs during off-peak times to minimize the impact.