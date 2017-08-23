"I'm so proud of each and every one of them": anti-racism protests attracts hundreds to U.S. Embassy steps

Approximately 700 to 800 protestors descended on the steps of the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday to protest the growing racist and xenophobic rhetoric emerging from our neighbours to the south.

Chants of “love trumps hate,” and “refugees are welcome here” were interspersed with speakers from throughout the activist community, including Rabbi Elizabeth Bolton, secretary general of Amnesty International Canada Alex Neve, and Yami Msosa from the Sexual Assault Support Centre.

The demonstration was originally planned for Tuesday, but was pushed back as a precautionary measure, considering the city was under a tornado watch at the time. The decision was finalized, said Darrah Teitel, when one of the other organizers broke her ankle in a car accident on the way to the rally.

Teitel, another organizers, was happy with the turnout. “I feel really good,” she said, praising the speakers. “I’m so proud of each and every one of them.” (She also added that she was “glad Nazis didn’t show up.“)

After demonstrating on the steps for around 45 minutes, protestors—many of them carrying signs and flags—decided to take the protest on the move, and circled the embassy building.

Activists and community organizers, happy with Wednesday’s turnout, acknowledge that the work will continue. “People are showing up to say we’re going to push for accountability,” said Msosa after the rally. “The work doesn’t stop here.”