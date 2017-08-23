Ottawa—Canada's safest city?

A Mainstreet Research survey has found that Ottawa is perceived as the safest city in Canada for the second year running.

74 per cent of the over 2,000 Canadians who were surveyed said that Ottawa was a “safe” city, while only 14 per cent said the opposite.

This designation, though, seems to cut against the grain of recent trends, which have seen an increase in violent crimes in recent years. According to data from Stats Canada, Ottawa’s crime ticked up by 5 per cent, while the violent crime index jumped by 10 per cent, thanks to Ottawa’s unusually large 24 homicides in 2016.

Statistically speaking, Ottawa is the fourth safest city in Canada.

“National news about Ottawa can sometimes be bad news, but it is rarely about crime or violent crime,” said Mainstreet Research president Quito Maggi in the report. Perhaps overstating Canadians’ affinity for the federal government, he added that “positive association with the current Prime Minister and other popular government figures likely also adds to the perceived safety.”

Mayor Jim Watson said that while he’s proud of the result, it’s not something to rest on. “I think it’s good news, because it reflects what I see and hear every day, and what others see, is that we are a very safe city,” he said on Wednesday. “Notwithstanding that, if someone sees gunshots on their street, they don’t feel that way.