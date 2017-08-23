Solution to rural-ambulance dispute remains "a work in progress"

A possible deal between the City of Ottawa and neighbouring ambulance services is still a “work in progress,” according to the head of the city’s emergency services.



Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency services, addressed the possible deal on Wednesday.



“It’s far from an agreement right now,” he said.

Municipalities surrounding Ottawa have long complained that their ambulances are dispatched to calls in the city too often, leaving their communities underserved.

A possible solution to this problem, under which ambulances would be diverted from their home communities only for serious medical calls, is being considered, according to reporting from CBC.



Di Monte said even if that deal were completely worked out, the province would have to give approval because they mandate that ambulances operate without borders.

He said rural ambulances are most often dispatched to city calls after they drop off patients at city hospitals, so that they can get care that isn’t available closer to home.



The ambulances “get kind of caught in the vortex of the urban core,” he said.

Di Monte also revealed the city has dealt with some situations this year where there were no available ambulances. He said it was a busy summer with several major events that put a strain on services.