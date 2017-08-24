City, Uber strike accessibility deal

The City of Ottawa and Uber Canada have agreed to a deal that will see Uber pay the city a voluntary accessibility surcharge for every ride.

The surcharge, $0.07 per trip, will be applied to all completed trips since Oct. 4, 2016, when the city first licensed Uber, as well as all future trips, and the money will be directed to a dedicated accessibility reserve fund.

Anthony Di Monte, the city’s general manager of emergency and protective services, said that, based on the trip data Uber has provided the city so far, Ottawa expects to make about $450,000 a year.

"I'm going to be consulting with various groups. There's an accessibility advisory committee, I'm going to be consulting with Para Transpo (and) the city has an accessibility unit within its organizational structure," he said, adding that depending on the response the money could be used for things including an extra Para Transpo bus or providing taxi chits for accessible cabs.